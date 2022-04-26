How to have a smoother elections process was the overriding topic at Rome’s General Administration Committee meeting Tuesday.
While the city currently contracts with the Floyd County Elections Board to conduct city elections, the committee is considering creating its own elections board, said City Commissioner Bill Collins, who chairs the committee. While this proposal is only in the research stage, Collins added, depending how it benefits citizens, a city elections board could be in effect by either this November or the 2023 elections.
City elections are held in odd-numbered years, but there will be a special election in November for a Rome Board of Education seat, City Clerk Joe Smith said. This is because the board needs to permanently fill an abrupt vacancy created earlier this year.
Currently, Toni Blanchard is temporarily filling the seat after being appointed by the school board in March. However, if she wants to keep her position, she will have to run in the November school board election.
Additionally, the committee approved a resolution to make this year’s qualifying fee for candidates $126, which is 3% of a board of education member’s annual salary.
Qualifying for the special election will open at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 and end at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Candidates will qualify with the city clerk at City Hall, 601 Broad St.