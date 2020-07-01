Rome officials may appoint a citizens committee to study the monuments at Myrtle Hill Cemetery as several cities around Georgia are relocating their Confederate statues.
The Community Development Services Committee is slated to discuss the issue at its July 8 meeting. The group meets at 1:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St., and via Zoom.
Dozens of residents turned out for a special called meeting on June 12 to debate -- pro and con -- the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in the historic cemetery.
City Attorney Andy Davis noted that the statue was moved to the cemetery years ago, from its original location on Broad Street. He said that, under state law passed last year, if it were to be moved today it would have to be placed somewhere outside the cemetery in a similar place of prominence.
Myrtle Hill Cemetery in South Rome was established in 1857 and now contains the graves of over 20,000 people -- including more than 300 Civil War soldiers.
Meanwhile, another Confederate monument has been taken down from outside a Georgia county courthouse.
Rockdale County Commission chairman Oz Nesbitt announced Tuesday that the county would remove the statue of a Confederate soldier from outside the courthouse building in Conyers, and it was taken down by midnight.
Groups for and against the monument gathered while Conyers police watched.
The monument commemorating the Confederate States of America was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the 'lost cause' of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality through the legal system.
While current law protects Confederate symbols, stopping them from being altered or discarded, local leaders are increasingly taking action anyway after national protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black victims.
Athens leaders voted last week to relocate a monument from its downtown area. A monument outside DeKalb County's historic courthouse in Decatur Square also was removed after local leaders called it a "public safety hazard."