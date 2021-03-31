The historic Rome Manufacturing Co. is back on the market and will be sold at auction on June 5.
Elite Auctions, a company that focuses on luxury high-end real estate, will handle the sale of the property at 210 Second Ave.
State Mutual Insurance Co. became a half owner of the former home to Coosa Slacks in 2008 and has been the sole owner since 2013. Much of the interior renovations were done by Mike and Ann White between 2002 and 2008.
Roy Echols, who purchased the building with Haskell Perry in 1995 after the business closed, said his mother worked at the factory when she first moved to Rome in the 1930s.
Echols said he and Perry had the idea of converting the building into apartments but sold it when the opportunity arose.
State Mutual President and CEO Dee Yancey, in a promotional video for Elite Auctions, said the building still has great structural integrity.
"The old brick, the old heart pine flooring that was in the factory," Yancey said. "I personally love the flowers and the beds in the courtyard."
The immaculately landscaped courtyard is located on the Broad Street side of the building and includes a large fountain.
The building contains seven businesses, including The Lodge, Webb Creek Management, Smith & Wright Law, Salon 210 and State Mutual Insurance offices.
The three story building spans some 38,000 square feet of space. The residential unit includes a large kitchen and living room area. A four-car garage is located at the rear of the building.
The auction will be no reserve -- which means that it will be sold on the day of the auction, regardless of the high bid.
The property is currently on the Floyd County tax books with a value in excess of $4.3 million. Information about the sale is available at www.eliteauctions.com.