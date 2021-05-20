A Floyd County judge sentenced a Rome man to serve 18 years in prison and an additional 27 years on probation for the October 2018 shooting of another man on Shorter Avenue.
Michael Wade Hastings claimed the shooting of Sigmund White was in self defense, and at one point Hastings told police White had a knife. He even drew an image of the knife he said he'd been threatened with.
Prosecutors said he'd fabricated the story.
"He tried to turn his victim into a villain," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo told the court. Hastings, she said, fired at White nine times that morning and later told police investigators he did it because he was "trying to impress a pretty girl."
In April, a jury found Hastings guilty on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
The incident took place early in the morning on Oct. 10, 2018. Hastings was in a car with a woman when they picked up White. The three drove around, making several stops before the woman began physically attempting to kick White out of the vehicle.
White tried to get out of the car when Hastings fired the first shot. He fled down Shorter Avenue from the Alto Plaza parking lot as Hastings fired a total of nine times.
During the trial, Hastings claimed he was justified in the shooting because he was defending the woman.
Police arrived a short time later and found White shot in the back. Rome Police Department officer Greg Brummitt plugged the gunshot wound with his thumb as he waited for EMS to arrive.
White was taken for surgery at Floyd Medical Center. Hastings was found later by Rome police at an area off Burnett Ferry Road. He'd given the gun to his brother to hide, Mayo said, and then gone to sleep.