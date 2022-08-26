A Rome man who is facing several other sexual assault related charges was sentenced to life without parole Friday for rape.
Christopher Haven Minter, 29, was convicted of rape in Floyd County Superior Court on August 19. The conviction stems from an incident in March 2021, Floyd County Police Department investigators were called in after a woman reported she'd been raped by Minter, who had been giving her a ride.
The teen victim had met Minter the day before and asked him to give her a ride to drop a charger off at her boyfriend's work. On the way they stopped at his home and he ambushed her and raped her.
He then dropped her off at her home, where she reported the rape. The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia conducted an exam and was able to collect evidence linking Minter to the crime.
However, that victim isn't the only one Minter is charged with abusing.
"There were five innocent victims in this case and hopefully, thanks to this conviction, there won't be any more," Floyd County Police Department investigator Brittany Werner said.
According to Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats said during the trial they introduced other pending and closed similar cases involving Minter.
He's serving a sentence from April of four years in prison alongside another six on probation stemming from an obscene internet contact with a child case from March 2019.
A jury trial is currently scheduled for Aug. 29 on another enticing a child for indecent purposes charge also from 2019. Charges are also still pending for an Oct. 17, 2020 rape charge in Polk County.
The prosecution also introduced similar evidence from a Feb. 3, 2017 child molestation charge in Gilmer County and a March 23, 2010 statutory rape charge from Bartow County.
"We are so proud of the young women who came forward and the strength they showed when they testified," Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson. "Because of them, he will never prey on another young woman again."