A Rome man was sentenced in Nevada this week to 18 months in federal prison for stealing tax information from 12,000 people to further the fraudulent multi-million dollar sale of a tax preparation firm.
In 2016, Melvin Orellana, of Rome, was a computer support employee for an undisclosed company that provided tax software services to tax return preparation businesses throughout the country.
The conspiracy began when King Isaac Umoren, who operated Las Vegas-based Universal Tax Services, contacted Orellana and conspired with Umoren to steal and transfer taxpayer and personal identifying information from the tax software business.
In May 2016, prosecutors said Umoren attempted to sell the company. In order to order to raise the price and make it appear he had a larger customer base, he provided fraudulent documents "including forged bank statements, fabricated return preparation fee reports, false personal tax returns and other tax forms that had never actually been filed with the IRS." He also provided the the stolen tax and personal identifying information of approximately 12,000 taxpayers who were not UTS clients.
In exchange for the stolen taxpayer data, Umoren agreed to pay Orellana $20,000 after UTS was sold.
In Aug. 2017, Orellana provided Umoren with taxpayer data for approximately 12,000 taxpayers whose returns were prepared by businesses using the tax software. In Nov. 2017, Umoren used this taxpayer data to fraudulently sell UTS for $6.7 million.
In addition to the prison time, Orellana was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release.
Umoren is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2. According to prosecutors, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of helping file a false tax return for others, three years in prison for impersonating a federal agent, 10 years in prison for each money laundering count, 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud counts, and a mandatory minimum sentence of at least two years in prison based on the aggravated identity theft counts.