A 29-year-old Rome man is the latest suspect arrested in the continuing investigation into a triple homicide in western Paulding County on March 21.
U.S. marshals arrested Justin Quartez Sims this week in Rome without incident.
He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond on three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault with the intent to rob.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office:
Detectives have determined that Sims accompanied Carlos Favors-Battle, 26, of Douglasville into the home when the murders occurred. Favors-Battle was arrested March 24 and is facing the same charges.
Also arrested last week was Bridgette Skye Jones, 28, by deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was in the area when the crime occurred and had direct knowledge of the incident. She is jailed on three felony counts of concealing the death of another and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
The shootings took place at approximately 10:49 p.m. March 21 at 251 Chesapeake Way, a Rockmart address in Paulding County, in the Sunset Mountain Subdivision.
Detectives said it appears that Sims and Favors-Battle came to the house to rob the three victims, then shot them. One died on the scene, another died a few hours later, and the third died several days later at the hospital.
The victims are Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, of Rockmart (Paulding County); Cody Daniel Fuller, 30, of Dallas; and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay, 30, of Rockmart (Paulding County).
Additional charges are likely. Paulding detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770)-443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.