Traffic was stopped for just over two hours Wednesday afternoon after a crash on U.S. 411 near Macedonia Road. The drivers of both vehicles, a Rome man and a Euharlee woman, were taken by air ambulance helicopters to Kennestone Hospital.
Injured were Jonn Watkins, 27, of Rome, who was driving a BMW 328, and Alison Warren, 42, of Euharlee, the driver of a Volvo XC60, according to reports from the Georgia State Patrol. Traffic was backed up in both directions on the Rome/Cartersville connector for hours.
The GSP report shows:
At approximately 2:10 p.m., a BMW 328 was traveling in the left lane on U.S. 411 toward Cartersville. A Volvo XC60 was traveling north on Macedonia Road.
The driver of the Volvo (Warren) failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at U.S. 411. The driver then attempted to turn onto 411, into the path of the BMW.
The BMW struck the left side of the Volvo with its front. Both drivers were injured and air lifted to Kennestone Hospital.
This was the same area where a Carrollton man died Monday evening in a road construction project accident on the other side of the Etowah River bridge.