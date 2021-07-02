A Rome man arrested in 2018 on a drug trafficking charge pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges and admitted his actions led to the death of a young Floyd County woman.
According to acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court:
Shane Terhune, 41, who sold heroin to a young couple just hours before a local woman’s July 2018 overdose death, pleaded guilty to a charge of distributing that heroin and admitted to causing the victim’s death.
“Terhune’s act of trafficking narcotics tragically ended the life of a young woman,” Erskine said. “Opioid overdoses will be investigated as a federal priority and those who sell this poison will be held accountable for the death and serious injury that it causes.”
On July 6, 2018, officers of the Floyd County Police Department responded to a 911 call seeking medical attention for 25-year-old who later died of a heroin overdose that night.
The investigation revealed that earlier that afternoon, Terhune met the woman and her fiancé at a location in Rome and gave them a plastic bag containing heroin in exchange for cash. The woman injected the heroin Terhune sold and died as a result.
“The life of a young lady abruptly ended when Shane Terhune provided her with a deadly dose of heroin. DEA and its law enforcement partners are committing to bringing to justice, defendants like Mr. Terhune who pollute our streets with dangerous and deadly substances which cause immeasurable damage to our communities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.
With this guilty plea, Terhune, who has a history of drug trafficking offenses, admitted to trafficking in heroin and acknowledged that the heroin he sold caused the victim’s death.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., before U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones.