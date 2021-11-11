A Rome man was sentenced after pleading guilty to committing a string of armed robberies in Northwest Georgia.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine:
Anthony Lavell Williams Jr., 28, robbed five retail pharmacies between May 2020 and July 2020, escaped with approximately $9,600 in cash and stole more than $183,000 of controlled substances.
He pled guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and armed robbery involving controlled substances in August stemming from crimes committed in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb and Hall counties.
Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Jr. sentenced Williams to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years probation alongside $192,983.77 in restitution.
The Rome Police Department and Rome Floyd Metro Task Force participated in the investigation alongside the GBI and FBI.
Williams is the suspect in the robbery of at least nine stores in Floyd County between December 2019 and April 3, 2020. RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said the same description of a male with a gun, hoodie, mask and bushy eyebrows helped pin Williams to each robbery.
"We are thankful that the criminal justice system worked in this case," Burnett said.
Williams’s robberies were carefully planned and increasingly violent, prosecutors said. During the May 7, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Powder Springs, and the May 11, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Summerville, Williams held store employees at gunpoint, forced them to empty cash registers, and then forced them to another part of the store while he escaped.
On June 4, 2020, Williams robbed a pharmacy in Fort Oglethorpe. During the robbery, Williams threatened a pharmacist and ordered her to open a drug safe containing Schedule II controlled substances from which Williams pillaged very large quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, and morphine.
A month later, on July 5, 2020, Williams stole cash and more than $50,000 worth of Schedule II controlled substances from a pharmacy in Carrollton. Williams took only the most dangerous narcotics, leaving other pharmaceuticals behind. He forced all of the employees and customers in the store to surrender their cell phones and lay on their stomachs in different areas of the store before fleeing.
“This sentence is a direct result of what good multi-jurisdictional partnerships and communication can accomplish,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We are grateful for all the hard work by our partners that allowed Williams to be removed from the streets before he could commit any worse crimes or traumatize anymore innocent citizens.”
Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said Williams has local charges pending. The charges are currently on the trial calendar for Judge K. Ann Weatherington for Nov. 19.