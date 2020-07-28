An investigation into nine armed robberies locally as well as others including Carroll County and Walker County culminated in the arrest of a Rome man.
Anthony Lavell Williams, 26, was arrested at his home at 309-B Ross Street on July 22 by a multi-jurisdictional task force including the Rome Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
An investigation by Rome police alongside the GBI and FBI turned up evidence that Williams had robbed at least nine stores in Floyd County between December 2019 and April 3 and then moved on to other cities, Assistant RPD Police Chief Debbie Burnett said.
Williams is also facing at least one armed robber charge in Carroll County and has warrants for his arrest in Fort Oglethorpe. He is suspected of robbing at least one CVS store and stealing prescription medications, Burnett said.
"In each of the robberies there was a consistent description of the suspect," Burnett said. "He always wore a hoodie with a mask and we had the same description of the gun, height, weight and bushy eyebrows."
Williams is accused of robbing the Dollar General Store at 1605 N. Broad Street on Dec. 12, 2019, the Citgo at 1901 North Broad Street on Dec. 21, 2019, the Dollar General Store at 25 Central Plaza on Dec. 29, 2019, the Circle K 910 North Broad Street on January 4, the Circle K at 2401 Garden Lakes Blvd. on January 4, the North Broad Food Mart at 1416 North Broad Street on January 9, the Dollar General Store at 1100 North 5th Avenue on January 11, the Dollar General Store at 1804 Redmond Circle on January 24 and the CVS at 1915 Maple Avenue on April 3.
Williams fits the description for several other armed robberies in the Northwest Georgia region including Summerville.