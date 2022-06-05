A Rome man was in the Polk County Jail without bond Sunday after police say he led a multi-agency chase at speeds up to 120 miles per hour.
According to the Polk County Police Department Facebook page and Polk County Jail:
Brian Antonio Tinch, 23, of Rome was arrested Saturday after crashing into the wood line near the intersection of Ga. 278 and 113.
He is charged with fleeing police, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a license and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement. He's also being held on a felony probation violation.
PCPD officers were conducting speed enforcement at the intersection of Ga. 278 and Yorkville Highway just after 5 p.m. Saturday when a silver Ford Fusion driven by Tinch was captured on RADAR going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but Tinch drove off on Ga. 278 towards Rockmart.
The vehicle continued to maintain speeds of over 120 mph but as he approached the Ga. 113 intersection, Tinch lost control and crashed into the wood line. The engine of the vehicle caught on fire, but was quickly extinguished.
Tinch was extricated from the vehicle by the Rockmart Fire Department. Upon being placed under arrest, he was taken to Polk Medical Center and cleared for admission to the jail.
PCPD thanked the following agencies for their assistance in the pursuit: Rockmart Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Redmond EMS, and the Rockmart Fire Department.