A man currently in Floyd County Jail facing charges on multiple armed robberies, including two this summer, is now facing charges in six additional robberies going back to September 2019.
This is now the third time that additional charges have been brought against 46-year-old Lamar "Pee Wee" Cantrell Hunter since he's been incarcerated in Floyd County Jail.
Hunter was arrested at his mother's home on Myrtle Street Aug. 8 after being charged with the Big H store robbery on July 28. After his arrest, he was also charged with the High Tech robbery on Aug. 6.
Shortly after his arrest he was additionally accused of three more armed robberies from 2019, as well as charged with felony aggravated battery after an altercation in jail that left an inmate with a broken arm, nose and collarbone.
This week Rome police filed charges in six additional incidents, bring the number of felonies he's charged with to almost 20.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Hunter is charged with the following armed robberies:
High Tech Fuel, 410 S. Broad St. -- Aug. 8
Big H Food Store, 127 East 12th St. -- July 28
EZ Mart, 1808 Dean Ave. -- July 23
Maple Food Mart, 2017 Maple Ave. -- July 12
Maple Food Mart, 2017 Maple Ave. -- June 18
EZ Mart, 1808 Dean Ave. -- Dec. 16, 2021
Calhoun Quick Stop, 1120 Calhoun Ave. -- September 2019
Sunoco gas station, 2039 Maple Ave. -- Sept. 5, 2019
Maple Quick Stop, 1912 Maple Ave. -- Sept. 3, 2019
Rick's Food Mart, 2000 N. Broad St. -- August 2019
Maple Food Mart, 2017 Maple Ave. -- July 2019
Hunter has served around six different stints in prison, ranging from 12 to 18 months for each stay, starting in August of 1999. He was previously jailed on cocaine possession, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated stalking and theft by taking charges.
That means that, if convicted, Hunter could be sentenced under Georgia's recidivist statute, designed to punish offenders with multiple felony convictions. If prosecutors pursue those sentencing measures, Hunter could face a life sentence for each armed robbery conviction.