In the spirit of Monty Hall and the game shows many of us grew up with, Hardy Realty presents Rome Makes a Deal!, a game show fundraiser to benefit United Way’s Housing Access program.
Rome Makes a Deal! is an audience participation game of luck, chance, mystery, and the risk of winning — or losing — big.
The event will be held at the DeSoto Theatre on Saturday, April 17, at 7 p.m.
“It’s a game and it’s a show, so come in costume or come as you are; either way, it’s all about having a good time while helping remove barriers to safe housing for our neighbors,” said Alli Mitchell, United Way’s executive director.
The night begins with a costume contest. Local celebrity judges Courtnay Griffin, Mandy Maloney and Ghee Wilson will give awards in several categories for individual and team contest winners. Robert Smyth will host the big show, choosing audience members to trade with him onstage for fabulous prizes.
All ages are invited to compete. The more eye-catching or original your costume, the more likely you are to be called on stage. And the speed round allows everyone, costumed or not, to try their luck.
“I was honored to be asked to sit as a celebrity judge for the United Way fundraiser,” Wilson said. “Providing adequate housing for those who may need a helping hand is important. I’m always excited to volunteer time to worthy causes that affect our community.”
United Way’s Housing Access program was established to address a lack of affordable housing in our community, a primary driver of homelessness. From 2021 to 2022, 83.9% of all calls to the Community Resource Line were housing access related — encompassing homelessness, eviction, income based housing, rent & utility assistance to maintain housing, major home repairs, and related needs.
“What we really have is a housing problem; homelessness is the result,” said Cathy Aiken-Freeman, director of housing access. “While homelessness can feel intangible and overwhelming, housing is absolutely addressable. With the game show, we’re going for something fun and unique that also raises funds for our cause. Preventing homelessness is our goal.”
“If you’re in a crisis, facing eviction or newly evicted, we’re here. We can walk beside you, help you make a plan, connect you to supportive services. We’re just a phone call away,” adds Cathy Hart, director of community case management.
For tickets and details on all United Way programs go to uwrome.org or call 706-622-1990.