Rome is looking toward portions of dilapidated corridors along Martha Berry Boulevard and North Broad Street as the next locations to offer incentives to bring in development.
The Rome Redevelopment Committee met for the first time in several months on Tuesday to discuss recommendations for tax allocation districts in those two areas.
Tax allocation districts essentially incentivize developers by allowing the increased property taxes to be funneled back into the project for a set period of years. Many local TADs have been approved in areas with heavy traffic — for example, the shopping centers off Riverside Parkway and Hicks Drive — but they are designed to spur development in underserved areas.
Now the Rome Redevelopment Committee, consisting of Commissioners Jim Bojo, Bill Collins and Elaina Beeman, looked at the Martha Berry Boulevard and North Broad Street specifically.
Some legwork has already been done on the Martha Berry corridor. A 2019 proposal for the area outlined a TAD that encompassed properties with road frontage covering the area from near West 10th Street to the Midtown Alli Apartments.
The proposal for a North Broad Street TAD is less defined at this point. Both proposals will be sent to a consultant to be fleshed out and then discussed again in the committee.
North Broad development
One portion of North Broad Street is seeing current development and some of the nearby residents aren’t thrilled, Collins said.
A group of residents of the North Pointe subdivision, mostly retirees, have complained about the status of the main entrance to the area, North Broad Extension.
Now that crews are in the process of building approximately 60 homes in the Crestwood subdivision along that road, they’re asking for road improvements. The road, akin to a two-lane country road lined with ditches, has seen an increase in traffic from construction. It will also see another increase once Crestwood is finished.
A large group of North Pointe residents attended the city commission meeting Monday, and Collins asked Rich about their concerns. During the Tuesday redevelopment meeting, Rich conceded that the road is small and will experience increased traffic as a result of the new subdivision.
“Where there might be road issues, we’ll take a look at it,” Rich said.
Incentives to infill
The committee also discussed approximately $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated for housing development incentives.
The city commission allocated those funds as part of a push to spur housing developments in Floyd County. In past decades, Floyd County’s new housing market had remained fairly flat — that is until the past year.
“Since then, people have come out of the woodwork,” Bojo said.
The plan had been to offset the costs of water and sewer hookups in new builds, but it has largely been unused up to this point. Three projects, for an approximate total of $35,000, have availed themselves of those ARPA funds, leaving nearly all the funds available.
Larger, primarily out of town, developers aren’t seeking those kind of incentives, Rich said; they’re seeking to get their building permits and to begin construction.
Another use, Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox suggested, is to earmark at least a portion of those funds to incentivize infill housing in established neighborhoods.
“We still need (affordable) housing,” Fox said.
Small-time builders interested in neighborhoods in East Rome, South Rome and North Rome could use those funds to make a large difference in the prices of the finished houses, she said.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to send that proposal to the full commission, likely on Feb. 28.
“Redevelopment is infill lots,” Bojo said. “It’s not new homes on a lot, that’s development.”