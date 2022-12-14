Riverbend Drive

Speeding on the wet pavement is one of the major causes of wrecks on Riverbend Drive.

 Adam Carey
Wreck reported on Riverbend Drive

Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews extricate the driver of a truck who lost control and turned over off Riverbend Drive on Dec. 5.
tfxriverbend2aa

The Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle in May of 2021. 
