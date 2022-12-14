There have been more than 20 wrecks on Riverbend Drive in the last two years alone, and city officials are looking at ways of reducing speed and improving the roadway in the area.
Some vehicles ended up overturning and landing in the parking lot of the shopping center or on the property of the Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic. The clinic itself was struck by a vehicle in May of 2021. There have been a couple of incidents where vehicles have ended up in the river.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins told the city’s public works, transit and traffic committee Wednesday that many people drive too fast around that curve, and it’s usually raining when the wrecks occur.
“The doctor’s office has been vocal about getting a guardrail up,” Jenkins said. “A guardrail will stop people from running into that building, but they are still going to run into the guardrail and there will still be wrecks.”
A radar detection sign slowed traffic down a little, and the street was milled in that area.
“What has happened now, coming from the bowling alley side, we’ve had several wrecks on that side as well,” Jenkins added. “If we go out there and put up guardrails without fixing the issue of speeding, either through enforcement or traction, all we are going to do is just be replacing guardrails.”
The estimate for guardrails is around $65,000.
Another option would be a new high-friction surface treatment that the Georgia Department of Transportation is using.
“It appears to be amazing stuff,” engineering services director Aaron Carroll told the committee. “It’s not cheap, but it’s an option.”
The treatment has an estimated cost $43,000.
Capt. Chris DeHart with the Rome Police Department told the committee that law enforcement would like a chance to solve the problem before any money is spent on guardrails or the treatment.
“Let’s see what we can do first with some public information campaigns and enforcement,” he said. “I think if we can spread the word on this, we may be able to get ahead of this before we have to go down that road and do something drastic like this.”
City Manager Sammy Rich said there may be time to do both. Police can start immediately and it will likely be spring, at best, before treatment of the street could start because that project would have to go to bid.
“We have business owners who are concerned about the safety and their employees getting hurt,” he said. “People are running off the road, and it's past time to for us to do something. I say you (police) have plenty of time to put a dent in this, and who knows? Maybe come spring we no longer have a problem.”
Another area of concern is Walnut Avenue in the curve to the right, just past the railroad bridge near Rome Tool and Dye. The city has put up signs advising motorists of the curve, but there have still been a number of wrecks in that area.