Rome leaders will look at extending its public health emergency declaration ordering residents to shelter in place and end all nonessential travel, as the nation and the world continue to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he will make a recommendation at a called meeting of the city commission on Monday to revise the order to keep it in place through April 30.
The move will put the city's ordinance in line with President Donald Trump's call for the nation to extend social distancing practices through the end of the month as more dire projections for the pandemic have been made by public health experts.
Monday's meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. It will be a "virtual meeting" through Zoom web conferencing and available on Facebook Live.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he is looking to extend the county's ordinance that is similar to the city's, but a called meeting of the county commissioners has not been set. Both the city and county's orders are scheduled to expire April 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Rich said they are also looking at possible tweaks of the order to make it extremely clear in some cases and to help provide guidance for local businesses to more strictly adhere with social distancing practices.
"It will be more of a clarification of the order itself," Rich said. "We've had a lot of questions about social distancing in businesses, so we want to find a way to help businesses that are open monitor customers."
The order advises residents to shelter in place within their homes unless for essential activities, government functions or to operate essential businesses.
The original order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and requires restaurants to provide takeout and delivery only.
The majority of questions after a week and a half of the order being in effect still have been about what businesses are deemed essential, according to Rich.
"Overall, I still think we've had a good, positive response to it," Rich said. "I feel we've done as good of a job as we can to limit the exposure to the virus."