Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Rome City Commissioners have yet to make a decision about whether to approve a proposed change to the city-wide juvenile curfew.
Action on the pending amendment — along with officially recognizing the results of Tuesday’s elections — is the main order of business on the agenda for the session that starts at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
However, the proposal to amend the curfew from starting at 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. has been tabled four times. Mayor Craig McDaniel said it is likely going to be tabled once again.
“Some people believe switching to 10 p.m. is too strict,” McDaniel said. “A lot of kids have to work. We’re trying to solve a downtown problem but its affecting people all over the city. I think it’ll be delayed again and after the first of the year, we’ll sit down and talk about it.”
Under the current ordinance, all minors under the age of 17 must be off the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult. Failure to adhere to the ordinance results in the parents of that child receiving a fine.
A first reading of the ordinance amendment took place on Oct. 11 and specified that the curfew start time would change to 10 p.m. citywide. While commissioners debated about having an even earlier curfew downtown, any move to do so would require another first reading.
Commissioners start their premeeting caucus at 5 p.m. with presentations on the South Meadows project in South Rome and Redmond Regional Medical Center’s change to AdventHealth Redmond. Both sessions are public.
The commission will have a special called meeting Friday, that will go into closed session to discuss litigation. While McDaniel did not comment on what specific litigation would be discussed, the city is currently the plaintiff in lawsuits concerning opioid distribution and water contamination.
In early 2018, Rome and Floyd County joined a class action lawsuit against a dozen or so top opioid manufacturers, seeking to recoup costs of dealing with a surge of local addictions.
In 2019, the city filed a lawsuit against 30 companies that own or operate carpet facilities in Dalton. The lawsuit contends the companies — including 3M, DuPont, Shaw Industries and others — knew the perfluorinated compounds used in their manufacturing were toxic. The chemicals, namely PFOA and PFOS, migrated downstream in the Oostanaula River, the main source of the city’s water.