Trails and connectivity were the topics of a meeting Wednesday attended by city and county government officials.
Erica Studdard, community development director for the city of Carrollton and Michelle Morgan, chair of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, spoke with local officials about the Greenbelt, a nearly 18-mile paved loop in Carrollton.
The meeting was attended by the city and county managers and commissioners, city engineer, city planner and local trails organization TRED representatives. It was a way for local officials to see how a connected trail system might benefit a community such as Rome and to learn about the logistics of such a project.
Carrollton's Greenbelt connects several of the city's established neighborhoods and runs through numerous parks, providing space for recreation and promoting a healthy lifestyle in the city. The shared-use path was designed for pedestrians, bikers, and other nonmotorized users and to connect neighborhoods with the Carrollton City School campus, University of West Georgia, city parks, and several commercial and shopping areas.
The Greenbelt took just over five years to complete, Studdard said, and approximately 80% of it was privately funded. It's maintained by the city's recreation department as well as prison crews.
She said recreation isn't the only benefit the trail has produced. People want to live and work near The Greenbelt, she said, and subdivisions and neighborhoods are being built near the trail. Organizations have created wellness programs around the Greenbelt.
"From the city and county perspective, we're working daily, weekly, feverishly to roll out our trail projects," said City Manager Sammy Rich. "This is sort of a new effort to put some new energy into that and help us focus. For example, today we listened to how important branding is to help put a name and something familiar when we talk about our trails."
Rich said Rome has a lot of trails, but the next step is to figure out connectivity.
"We're looking at ways to see how we can connect schools and neighborhoods and places of business," he said. "If someone at Berry College wants to come get downtown or if someone in Summerville Park wants to get to another part of town, is there a way they can just hop on a trail and get there? These folks in Carrollton are seeing a lot of economic development. They're seeing new residential constructions because of their trail. That's pretty exciting to hear."
Studdard said they've learned that an investment in a trail system pays dividends down the road.
"To see the people on the trail today shocks me," Studdard said. "It's amazing to see all these people who are getting outside and enjoying the trail. You see families, people of all ages. It's good money to spend and cheap to maintain. It's a good place to put your recreation funds."