Rome law firm named as a defendant in conservation easement lawsuit

A Rome law firm, Smith, Lewis & Haley LLP, is among a series of defendants in federal civil suit over the sale of tax savings strategy via Syndicated Conservation Easements.
David C. Smith, a partner in the firm is also named individually. The plaintiffs in the case are seeking class-action status on behalf of anyone who for any tax year going back to 2008, has been assessed back-taxes or penalties stemming from their involvement in syndicated conservation easement programs.
Two of the plaintiffs in the case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, are Lawson and Sylvia Thompson, residents of Cobb County while three others — Andrew Lechter, Russell Dalba and Kathryn Dalba — are residents of Fulton County.
The syndication and sale of such easements has come under scrutiny from both Congress and the Internal Revenue Service over the last couple of years. The easements are legal agreements between a landowner and the government that permanently restrict development and use of land to achieve conservation objectives.
Taxpayers are allowed to take a tax deduction for a charitable contributions however the suit alleges that the conservation easements failed to meet requirements necessary for a qualified conservation contribution in at least three different transactions involving the Dalbas, Thompsons and Lechter.
Smith, Lewis & Haley is alleged to have provided advice and services with respect to both real estate and tax matters, with Smith being the partner in charge of such service.
“SLH Defendants reviewed and contributed to the preparation of the Promotional Materials and the organization of each such syndicate,” the lawsuit states.
The complaint alleges that “based on the IRS’s clear warnings, Defendants knew that as the SCE Strategy was structured, the IRS would take the position that the promised tax benefits of the SCE Strategy were improper.”
Documents is support of the 175-page legal complaint claim that the IRS warned professional advisers that the overvaluation of charitable contribution was improper and not be tolerated.
The complaint states , that last year, the IRS put syndicated conservation easement activity of its “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams to avoid.
A local firm which has handled a lot of conservation easement work, Webb Creek Management, which is not involved in the litigation, issued a statement to Bloomberg Tax stating they believe the suit was “prematurely filed on the mistaken assumption that the Internal Revenue Service’s scrutiny of syndicated easement transactions means that all syndicated easement transaction violate the Internal Revenue Code.”
Their statement claims that the IRS in document 2019-182 states “there are many legitimate conservation easement transactions” and in document 2019-47 recognize that when “taxpayers meet the criteria in the tax code and regulations, they may claim the charitable deductions for the fair market value of conservation easements.”
Each of the plaintiffs are seeking actual and punitive damages to be determined at trial.
The Rome News-Tribune was unsuccessful in attempts to reach representatives of the local law firm for comment Friday.