Rome will unveil several newly designated landmarks in a ceremony to be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. at the first new landmark and ending around 1 p.m. at the final one.
Officials appointed a Landmarking Committee to identify and recommend potential landmarks in the city and help record and preserve events, discoveries and locations of historical significance.
The committee makes recommendations to the Rome City Commission, which votes on the proposed designations.
The first new landmark will be near the approximate site of the home of Cherokee Chief John Ross and property. Ross moved to the area circa 1826, and the landmark identifies the approximate site of the home, which was a two-story wood structure. Ross lived there for 10 years before he and his family were removed by the U.S. government.
His property included most of the River District, and the marker will be installed on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge, on the side closest to the Courtyard Marriott.
The second landmark is for the Martin Hardin "Buddy" Mitchell Plaza. The plaza was created to honor Mitchell's 17 years of service on the City Commission, which he chaired for eight years. The mosaic river art embedded in the street illustrates the intersection of Rome's rivers: the Coosa, the Etowah, and the Oostanaula.
The new marker will acknowledges Rome's first African-American commissioner, Napoleon Fielder, and first woman commissioner, Martha Kennedy. Fielder was a city commissioner for 22 years and a veteran who served in World War II as a warrant officer. He was also a long-time member of the Rome-Floyd Recreation Authority, and also served as chairman. Fielder passed in 2008.
Martha Kennedy was Rome's first female city commissioner, serving from 1980 to 1995. She also served nine years on the Rome Board of Education. While in office, Kennedy helped guide the unification of East Rome and West Rome high schools, the creation of Ridge Ferry Park and the Rome-Floyd Emergency 911 system, and the completion of a new water filtration system. She was also known for her commitment to civil rights and racial equality.
“She didn’t choose sides, and that’s what a good leader is — someone who can see both sides,” City Commissioner Bonny Askew told RN-T in 2015. “She was an advocate for Rome and women simply by serving. Because she provided very good leadership, she opened doors for others.”
The marker will be installed on the wall adjacent to the Rome Area History Center located at the corner of West Third Avenue and Broad Street.
A marker also will be installed at the African American section of Myrtle Hill. This section is believed to have been started when 11 Black American graves were moved to make way for a road on the Branham addition in 1899. Many prominent and well-respected members of the Black community are interred in this section of the cemetery, and work still continues to identify undiscovered grave locations using ground-penetrating radar.
The marker will be installed between Maple Street, Pennington Avenue and Branham Avenue.
A marker will also be placed at the first school built for Rome's Black community, adjacent to the Neely School building on Clocktower Hill, by the newly formed Rome City School System. Initially built as a one-story building, a second story was added a year and a half later. The 1888 Rome City Directory listed 350 Black students in attendance at the school, before the students were moved to another location by 1898.
The marker will be installed to the left of the clocktower when viewed from East Second Street.
Finally, the Weaver Wing was a wing at Floyd Hospital built for African Americans. When the hospital expanded, the wing was named for Dr. Eugene W. Weaver, who was a prominent and well-respected physician. The marker will be installed at a later date close to the original site of the hospital wing that was located at the southernmost section of Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, adjacent to Second Avenue.