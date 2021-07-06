Rome and Floyd County are in the final stages of rolling out a new collaborative marketing plan, dubbed Rome IS.
The Rome Floyd Chamber, the Downtown Development Authority, the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism, the city of Rome and Floyd County are all partners in the project which is designed to promote the community outside of Rome and Floyd County.
Management at V3 Magazine was contracted to put the campaign together and brought together an number of focus groups to come up with a versatile campaign that would unite around a common theme yet be able to reach a very diverse audience.
The campaign will be launched primarily through social media and video streaming services, where marketing videos can be targeted to very specific demographic audiences.
Mini infomercial type video advertising is being produced which Griffin said can be placed on any of the myriad streaming services that attract specific audiences.
The home page for Rome IS, www.whyromeis.com, will go live on July 16, will feature a series of topical links for fun and adventure, housing, job opportunities, education and a fifth tentatively called collaborative.
The home page will also feature a series of slides that promote the diversity of Rome and Floyd County.
One slide features a photo of Burt Reynolds at the Rome International Film Festival a couple of years ago and is called Rome IS Cinematic, which will feature a direct link to the RIFF webpage.
A slide that goes with "Rome IS Industry" features a picture of a forklift hauling hundred of cans made at the Ball Corporation facility in Shannon.
Chris Forino, with V3, explained that the webpage will include a strong emphasis on the social and economic diversity in the community as well as growing number of young professionals operating small businesses in the community.
"The whole idea is just to capture multiple audiences and effectively tell our story," said DDA Director Aundi Lesley Tuesday. "We just get trapped in our own little silos and this is a collaborative effort to show off our community together."
The initial thrust of the campaign will be to target audiences across the southeast, Atlanta, Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Nashville, larger metro areas where the campaign can be tracked easily to see what particular aspects of it may be more effective than others.
"This is a perfect way to showcase our community and track our next generation," said Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
The budget for the marketing campaign has been set at $15,000 and is being paid for by the Rise & Thrive 2025 business and government partners with the chamber.
"I think that's the great think about this website, you can go to it for anything," said Amber West, communication director at the chamber. "You want to come for college, you want to start a business, it gets you to where you want to go."