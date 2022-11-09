Rome residents will have a myriad of entertainment choices this weekend when the Rome International Film Festival brings films as well as a slew of other activities to downtown Rome.
The festival begins Thursday and will feature screenings, red carpet events, VIP parties, informational panels and cocktail functions.
A few highlights include the world premier of “Her Name was Hester,” a powerful film by director Brian Campbell, a Berry College professor. The film follows Rome resident Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia, and wrestles with the reality of her farm having held enslaved humans and seeks to make amends, starting with the story of a wet-nurse named Hester.
A Thursday opening night red carpet featuring the film’s subjects and filmmakers will take place at 6 p.m. at Rome PAM Studios, 512 Broad St.
The film will be screened at the DeSoto Theatre from 7-9 p.m. There will be a short live singing performance by a few of the documentary’s subjects. A Q&A with the cast and a Community Conversation will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rome PAM Studios, moderated by Haley Smith of Berry College. The conversation is sponsored by One Community United.
Another film that will be of interest to locals is “Spirit Halloween,” which was shot in Rome. It features Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook and tells the story of a group of middle schoolers who discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Filmmaker David Pogue and producers Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggarty will be in attendance.
“Spirit Halloween” will be screened on Saturday at the DeSoto Theatre starting at 1 p.m.
The RIFF Awards ceremony will follow a 7:30 p.m. film at the DeSoto Theatre.
PAM Studios is a sponsor and the headquarters for the 2022 festival. Their sponsorship focuses on supporting Latin films from over five countries that were submitted in the newly-established Latin film category.
Other notable features of the festival include tours of the Creel House as seen on the TV show “Stranger Things.” (Visit RiffGa.com for more information on the tours.)
“This year’s festival is full of thoughtful, fun and diverse entertainment for consumers to enjoy,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “The incredible submissions by filmmakers, the screenings of films by industry superstars, the inclusion of international films from nine countries — all supported by brand sponsors such as Georgia Power — this will be the best year yet for RIFF.”
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10 and can be purchased at Riff2022.eventive.org/schedule.
There is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival, minus parties. There is also a medical provider discount for healthcare workers in Georgia, who can attend three medical- and wellness-based screenings for $25 with a code MEDWELL. Further information for full access passes can be found at Riffga.com/passes.
For additional festival highlights and recommendations, see Thursday’s Arts and Entertainment page.