Help may be on the way for Rome’s housing market.
A special committee to examine the housing shortage learned Monday night that as many as 850 new units are already in the planning stage.
The committee could not agree on a specific incentive package to encourage new construction, but City Commissioner Wendy Davis — who chairs the panel — said she is hopeful they will get that done at the next meeting, scheduled for June 7.
Local real estate executives and builders rattled off a list of projects that are currently in some stage of development.
They include 57 new homes across from the Floyd County Jail and a 200-unit complex being considered for the River District across the Oostanaula River from downtown Rome. Another 138 units are being discussed for the site of the old Bekaert Employees Athletic Association golf course on Eden Valley Road.
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Art Newell said he expects to get a request for action at the July planning commission meeting to facilitate another 200 units at an unspecified location. Also, the South Rome Alliance plans to add more than 80 units off Pollock Street.
“We have some good news to celebrate,” said Floyd County Commissioner Allison Watters.
Developer Walt Busby offered some starting point suggestions for incentives to help developers deal with huge up-front infrastructure costs. A key plank in his proposal involved waiving water and sewer connection fees.
He also suggested a $6,000 per lot incentive for someone willing to develop a minimum of 25 residential lots. For infill development, building a few homeson vacant lots withinthe city, Busby suggested a $5,000 per lot incentive.
The use of a close to $20 million surplus in the Rome Water and Sewer Department budget to finance the incentives remains a sticking point. Director Mike Hackett said that surplus could be eaten up completely by environmental regulatory requirements that could come down from Washington.
The special committee is made up of elected officials, professional staffers, real estate agents and developers and representatives of several social service agencies.