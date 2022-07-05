Rome's two hospitals are treating more covid patients than at any time since early March.
On Tuesday, 32 virus patients were under care at Atrium Health Floyd and Advent Health Redmond. That's up 14 from the Friday afternoon report and the most since 32 people were hospitalized on March 3.
The report comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties have moved from being classified as a low risk for spread to a medium risk, as of results posted Thursday night.
Most adjoining counties to the south and east of Floyd County are classified as medium risk while Cobb and Douglas counties were at a high risk classification. Counties on Georgia's northern border near the Tennessee line were in the low range.
The most recent report from the state, dated June 29, shows 308 new cases in Floyd and contiguous counties, the most since Georgia switched from weekday to weekly postings in mid-April.
The Northwest Georgia Health District's latest report confirms an increase in new cases, mostly attributed to the B4 and B5 omicron variants.
Rome hospitals
Thirty-two patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Tuesday, up from 18 cases on Friday. The latest:
Atrium Health Floyd: 17 patients, up 9.
AdventHealth Redmond: 15 patients, up 5.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Weekly covid report
Northwest Georgia saw the largest weekly increase in new covid cases since mid-April. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 308 additional cases in the region for the week ending June 29. The next report is due Wednesday afternoon. The previous high since weekly reporting began: 287 cases through June 22. The county-by-county increases:
Floyd: 106
Bartow: 88
Gordon: 48
Polk: 44
Chattooga: 22
Statewide, 16,149 additional covid cases were reported, the second most since mid April.
Georgia also reported 78 covid deaths, the most since early May. One of those deaths was from Floyd County, where two other probable deaths were recorded through last week as well.
In all, 1,335 Northwest Georgians have died from covid since March 2020 as well as another 246 from causes probably attributed to the virus.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site in Floyd County is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.