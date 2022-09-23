Rome High School AP scholars

Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland (left) and Rome High School Associate Principal John Fricks (right) stand with RHS’s new High Five Club, the AP students who earned the highest achievable score on an AP exam, a five. While there are over 400 AP students the schools, more than 40 students earned that top score on at least one exam in 19 different subjects ranging from physics to psychology to world history.

 Rome City Schools
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In