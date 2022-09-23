Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland (left) and Rome High School Associate Principal John Fricks (right) stand with RHS’s new High Five Club, the AP students who earned the highest achievable score on an AP exam, a five. While there are over 400 AP students the schools, more than 40 students earned that top score on at least one exam in 19 different subjects ranging from physics to psychology to world history.
The process for filling the position of principal at Rome High School is in its final stages and a person could be named to the role as early as next week.
“It’s going really, really well, with good representation,” Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland said of the hiring process. “We’re finalizing the process this week.”
The interviews have been encouraging over the past several weeks, Holland said Thursday. Nineteen people applied for the position. A committee of teachers and administrators interviewed seven of those and have since whittled it down to the final few.
Holland said he intends to speak with board members regarding the process and applicants on Friday. The Rome Board of Education would have to approve any decision for the post, either in a special called meeting or at their regularly scheduled meeting in October.
The position has remained open since Holland left the role at the beginning of the school year, which eventually led him to being named as Rome City Schools superintendent last month.
Since classes started, the role has been filled by administrators including Associate Principal John Fricks, Assistant Principal Stephen McClure, Assistant Principal Suzanne Morse and Athletics Director Chris Boden.
“I appreciate the teachers and students in this community for being resilient and patient in this process,” Holland said. “I’m grateful for the grace I’ve been given.”