Rome City Schools has spent February showcasing black history in honor of Black History Month, and they did it all the way until their last school day in the month.
On Friday at Rome High School, local black women pioneers like Sundai Stevenson and Elaina Beeman spoke to an audience at Rome High School about what being “first” meant to them.
Evelyn Hamilton was one of the first black people to graduate from Berry College. She detailed some of her time at Berry, as well as some of the impacts she’s had on the college today. Hamilton earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics in 1969. Now, she, along with another black graduate have the Hamilton-Smith Scholarship fund to help black students be able to afford to go to Berry.
On Hamilton’s left sat the first person of color to be the athletic director at Berry College, Angel Mason.
“I realized I was the first person of color shortly after I got hired. I found out from a student who contacted me for an interview,” she said. However, she said that while Berry was founded by a woman, she was not shocked that she was a pioneer. “Within division three, I am one of ten African-American athletic directors out of over 400 division three schools in the nation. We’re just around 42 in all three divisions of NCAA.”
She said she hoped that at Berry, she is able to provide access and visibility to students and to her coworkers of color.
When moderator of the panel, Rome High student Nebrea Askew, was asked why it was important to see living black history that is local to Rome, she said it makes it all more real that she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.
“I feel that since it’s so close to home, that it’s easier to see that if (she) can make it, I can, too.”
Among other speakers were Elaina Beeman of the Rome City School Board, Sundai Stevenson of the Rome City Commission, Cassandra Wheeler of Georgia Power, and Esther Vaughn, the first black female principal in Rome City Schools.