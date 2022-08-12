Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car

Photo (left to right): Rome High School football players Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore rushed to the aid of a motorist involved in a wreck on Friday morning in front of the school.

 Rome City Schools photo
