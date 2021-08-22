The Rome High cross-country teams were well-represented Saturday at the Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K, winning both the men’s and women’s divisions of the race.
Tucker Wright and Emily Bartleson, both juniors, led the Wolf wave across the finish line on the levee adjacent to Heritage Park Saturday morning.
Rome Wolves runners Wright, Jonah Campbell and Bo Bushnell were the top three finishers in the 5K. The 3.1 mile event started on Second Avenue, meandered through the Between the Rivers historic district, up and over Clocktower Hill, then around Myrtle Hill to the levee.
“It was very hilly, vey hard,” said Wright.
He said the uphill grade going around Myrtle Hill was a bit unexpected in the last mile. But he completed the course in a quick 17:55.
Wright said the results of the race were really encouraging to the Rome Cross-Country team, which had several other runners in the top 15.
Bartleson, who started running in the seventh grade, took top honors in the women’s division with a time of 20:11. It was a big day for her family because funds raised by the event benefit the Rome Exchange Club’s Family Resource Center, where her mother, Tina Bartleson, serves as executive director.
Gail Johnson, who directs the race for the Exchange Club, said 310 people participated in the run and 2 mile health walk. That was up about 100 from last year, although still down about 100 from prepandemic days.
“We’re coming back,” Johnson said.
As part of their COVID-19 protocol, the race did not accept on site registration, which probably eliminated some last minute runners who typically wait until race day to sign up.
Johnson said that when all of the proceeds are added up she expects the event to have raised close to $22,000.
Rome attorney Lee Niedrach said he has done the race nine years in a row and that it’s the toughest 5K that he’s ever run.
“The hills are just monstrous,” Niedrach said. “But it’s a well-run, well-organized race for a great cause.”
Thomas Kislat said the course was pretty tough for him after having missed out on last year’s event and being a little out of shape. He said a Berry College Viking runner helped pace him along the last mile.