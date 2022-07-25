Rome High senior Cai Sabino (red shirt) and his brother Caleb Sabino cut lumber for new benches at Rome Middle School. Cai led a team of friends and Troop 113 Boy Scouts in a service project at Rome Middle which included building benches for the soccer/football field and creating raised beds for the RMS garden and outdoor classroom.
This group of volunteers was led by Cai Sabino (red shirt) who spearheaded the construction of benches and raised beds at Rome Middle School as part of a service project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. (Back row) Clay Sabino, Caleb Sabino, Ethan Kahl, Brian Whatley Jr., Henaro Sabino. (Front row) Cai Sabino, Wesley Van Leuven.
Rome High senior Cai Sabino (red shirt) and his brother Caleb Sabino cut lumber for new benches at Rome Middle School. Cai led a team of friends and Troop 113 Boy Scouts in a service project at Rome Middle which included building benches for the soccer/football field and creating raised beds for the RMS garden and outdoor classroom.
Rome City Schools
This group of volunteers was led by Cai Sabino (red shirt) who spearheaded the construction of benches and raised beds at Rome Middle School as part of a service project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. (Back row) Clay Sabino, Caleb Sabino, Ethan Kahl, Brian Whatley Jr., Henaro Sabino. (Front row) Cai Sabino, Wesley Van Leuven.
Rome City Schools
Caleb and Cai Sabino go over measurements for one of their projects.
The Saturday morning summer sun shone down on a team of friends and Troop 113 Boy Scouts on July 16, as they stretched a yellow measuring tape across fresh lumber alongside the leadership of project manager, Eagle Scout candidate and rising senior at Rome High School, Cai Sabino.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest degree of achievement a Boy Scout can reach, and Cai has been working toward that achievement since he was five years old.
To earn Eagle Scout status, there are several requirements that a Scout must satisfy before their 18th birthday, one of those being a service project. For his project, Cai decided to return to Rome Middle School and offer his service there.
The project involved building benches for the soccer/football field and creating raised beds for the RMS garden and outdoor classroom. The Scouts were resourceful as they took down the benches that were in weathered condition and used the materials to create the raised beds for the garden.
Sabino said that when he was considering what to do for his Eagle Scout project, he remembered his influential relationships and memories made at RMS and wanted to give back.
“I had a really good experience in middle school,” Cai smiled. “I had a great connection with (Principal Parke) Wilkinson and I had a lot of fun. It was nothing but awesome.”
Cai explained the reason behind his project leading up to his Eagle Scout achievement, “The project is meant to teach leadership skills for the Eagle Scout candidate, and also to bring service to your community.”
Cai also had the help of his younger brother, Clay, older brother and Eagle Scout, Caleb, as well as his father, Dr. Henaro Sabino.
“In terms of life skills, I think it’s very important for them to learn leadership, planning and organizing, and how to plan for the best and prepare for the worst,” Henaro said.
He smiled as he added, “Whether they want to do construction, engineering or medicine in the future, this is just the beginning.”
Cai said that he must attain his Eagle Scout status by his 18th birthday, which is coming up Sept. 3, however, he hopes to achieve that goal by mid-August.
“We’ll be celebrating with the Eagle Scout Court of Honor,” Cai explained. “It’s a whole ceremony and banquet involving all of the Scouts who have achieved Eagle Scout status at the same time.”
Cai said that as he embarks on his future, he will always take with him the memories that he has made throughout the years in the Scouts.