Rome High grad, now University of Central Oklahoma professor, uncovers new species of bass

Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., assistant professor of fisheries biology at the University of Central Oklahoma, recently co-authored research findings with Yale University colleagues Daemin Kim and Thomas J. Near, Ph.D., in Springer Nature’s “Scientific Reports,” which led to the discovery of a new species of fish.
Taylor, along with Kim and Near, researched one of the most important groups of freshwater sport fishes in the world—the black basses. The research confirmed the legitimacy of other known species and lineages. Additionally, they discovered the scientific name of two distinct species of bass needed to be changed.
A study conducted by Taylor in 2019, drew the attention of Near, a prominent scholar in the field, and his Ph.D. student, Kim. Taylor’s work highlighted the pressing need to delve deeper into how many distinct species of black bass existed.
“I had written a paper in 2019 that reviewed the current body of knowledge on black bass,” Taylor said. “For them to be as economically and ecologically important as they are, it’s really shocking that we don’t have a better grasp of what’s a species and what’s not.”
The two most well-known species of black bass—largemouth and smallmouth—have been known since the 1800s. But researchers have long believed that the black basses (genus Micropterus) have a greater diversity of species. With the advancement of genetic testing, differentiating the bass has become more efficient and allows researchers to look at the fish in a new way. Fish that appear similar, and may have been called the same thing, were found to be genetically quite different.
Before this research, that number of species fluctuated depending on who you asked and what they thought qualified as a black bass. Through the research, the team determined that there are 19 different species of black bass, one of which was discovered during this research. That species, the Little River bass, can only be found in the Little River drainage of the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“In the past, we were ignoring the Ouachita Mountains and the Little River basin,” Taylor said. “We just thought they were smallmouth bass, but now we have a reason to zoom in and see if these things are different ecologically.”
In addition, the research showed that the largemouth bass and the Florida bass needed a name change. The Florida bass was named after the location it was discovered and is often stocked within the native range of the largemouth bass to facilitate growth.
Florida bass look remarkably similar to largemouth bass; however, Taylor and the team’s research confirmed that the two discovered that they are genetically different and should be classified as different species. The team was also surprised to discover that Florida bass were found much farther north than originally known.
Due to this discovery, the largemouth bass, formerly known by the scientific name Micropterus salmoides for more than 200 years, should now be called Micropterus nigricans. Additionally, the Florida bass should now be referred to as Micropterus salmoides.
While this research is one of the most comprehensive studies done on black basses, it is simply the beginning. More work needs to be done to study the ecology of these species and work towards conserving them for the enjoyment of future generations.
“This is the most robust study and thorough treatment of the entire genus in terms of methods used and geographic coverage,” Taylor said.
To read Taylor’s research, “Phylogenomics and species delimitation of the economically important black basses (Micropterus),” visit https://rdcu.be/cO6AJ.