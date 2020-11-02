There was a touch of Rome in the words of former vice president Joe Biden when he accepted the Democratic Party nomination and introduced his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.
Carlyn Reichel -- Rome High School Class of 2001 valedictorian -- is director of speechwriting and director of foreign policy for the Biden for President campaign.
Reichel said Monday that the sense of community she grew up with in Rome resonates with Biden, whose roots remain firmly planted in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
"Rome is the place that shaped my values," she said. "When I think about that, it's not if you're a Democrat or Republican. It's about opening your hand to people in need."
The daughter of local educators Charles and Sharon Reichel, Carlyn Reichel came up through the Rome school system. After commencement, she spent the summer working in Provino's, then headed off to Stanford University in California for her undergraduate studies.
It was a fascination with the intersection of communication -- the way people who are different talk to each other -- that guided her career path.
"I grew up in Rome and was one of the few Democrats," she said with a laugh. "But I was always able to talk with people. Then I got to see people in California didn't understand anything about people in the South. So I was very interested in that."
After graduate school, Reichel earned a Presidential Management Fellowship that prepared her for leadership in the Civil Service. She started work at the U.S. State Department and then at the National Security Council.
"From there I got hired by Vice President Biden ... at the tail end of the Obama Administration," she said. "I was his foreign policy speechwriter."
The job included a lot of travel around the world -- and a lot of close consultations and discussions about principles, values and goals. Reichel said Biden understands that people, despite superficial differences, care deeply about their families and communities.
She tells a story about when she was 16, and very involved in Rome High activities. Her school day started early -- maybe at 6:45 a.m. for jazz band practice -- and often ended late, such as when she stayed for a play rehearsal.
At that time, she lived up on Mt Alto Road, which is a bit of a haul to Rome High. They were getting it done, however, until her mom broke her ankle and couldn't drive.
"I remember people from church made sure someone came every day for me ... Every day, for weeks, somebody got up super early to drive me to school and then did it again at night," she said. "It's about helping people out. And there's only one candidate who knows that. Joe Biden knows we are better than the hate and division we've been hearing for years."
For Biden, she said, it's not about the stock market. It's about Rome and Scranton and working people who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. And a government that helps them thrive.
Reichel's voice took on a tinge of anger when she spoke of President Donald Trump's Sunday night rally in Rome. She called it "a superspreader event," and said it was irresponsible to hold it here, where a COVID-19 spike just forced the closing of schools.
"The reason we have an economic crisis is because we have a public health crisis," she said. "Joe Biden as president is going to be direct with the American people about what we have to do. If we actually do the right thing -- gave people the right guidance, gave small businesses the resources they need -- we can bring this virus under control."
Reichel said the Trump Administration's indifference to the challenges working people are facing, and what they need to get over that hump, is a big reason Georgia has turned into a battleground state.
"This is an empowering moment for the people of Georgia, the people of Rome," she said. "We have a chance to vote. We have a chance to look around and say, 'this is how I want to move forward.'"
But, regardless of how the vote turns out in Georgia, Reichel said that Biden won't view it as a red state or blue state. If he wins the election, she said, he will be president of the United States.
This she knows from experience.
"I'm not politically connected. I went to Elm Street Elementary, Rome Middle, Rome High. That's what I bring. Joe Biden recognized me and gave me an opportunity to grow," Reichel said.