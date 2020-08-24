The Rome-based nonprofit Plasma Therapy is optimistic about President Donald Trump's announcement of emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.
The treatment has been used locally since April as an experimental therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration under the auspices of the Mayo Clinic.
A coalition of medical professionals led by Dr. Matt McClain of Rome Radiology founded Plasma Therapy to find potential donors, help get their plasma to coronavirus patients and document the outcomes.
In a letter to his board of directors, McClain called an earlier report by the New York Times questioning the effectiveness of convalescent plasma "a sucker punch."
He said it seemed aimed at disqualifying the promising therapy from further study, noting that a nonrandomized trial showed a 35% reduction in deaths.
"The reason for emergency use authorization from the FDA ... is so we can move forward with randomized controlled trials, after we have shown safety and clearly signaled efficacy," McClain said.
Nearly 200 patients in Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center have been part of the national study.
"Congratulations to all who persevered and treated patients with convalescent plasma therapy during this trial," McClain wrote. "Thank you to everyone on the board for supporting local scientific investigation."
Overall, more than 70,000 patients in the U.S. have been given convalescent plasma, a century-old approach to fend off flu and measles before vaccines. It's a go-to tactic when new diseases come along, and history suggests it works against some, but not all, infections.
The Mayo Clinic reported preliminary data from 35,000 coronavirus patients treated with plasma, and said there were fewer deaths among people given plasma within three days of diagnosis, and also among those given plasma containing the highest levels of virus-fighting antibodies.
But it wasn't a formal study. The patients were treated in different ways in hospitals around the country as part of an FDA program designed to speed access to the experimental therapy.
That "expanded access" program, which Plasma Therapy participated in, tracks what happens to the recipients, but it cannot prove the plasma — and not other care they received — was the real reason for improvement.
There's been little data on how effective it is or whether it must be administered fairly early in an illness to make a significant difference, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.
Aiming to ward off a possible a run on convalescent plasma after Trump's announcement, government officials have been working to obtain plasma and to team with corporate partners and nonprofit organizations to generate interest among previously infected patients to donate.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who called the development "promising," said Trump did not speak to him about the timing of the announcement, which came on the eve of the Republican National Convention. Hahn said "this has been in the works for several weeks."
But some health experts were skeptical. Benjamin Corb, of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, called it "conspicuous timing."
"President Trump is once again putting his political goals ahead of the health and well-being of the American public," Corb said.
Rigorous studies also are underway around the country, comparing similar patients who are randomly assigned to get either plasma or a dummy infusion in addition to regular care.
But those studies have been difficult to finish as the virus waxes and wanes in different cities. Also, some patients have requested plasma rather than agreeing to a study that might give them a placebo instead.
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb dismissed Trump's contention there's been a deliberate slowdown in approving COVID-19 treatments to make him look bad.
"I firmly reject the idea they would slow-walk anything or accelerate anything based on any political consideration or any consideration other than what is best for the public health and a real sense of mission to patients," Gottlieb told CBS's "Face the Nation."
Earlier this month, Hahn emphasized that routine evaluation procedures will remain in place to evaluate COVID vaccine candidates.
"I think this administration has put more pressure on the Food and Drug Administration than I can remember" ever happening in the past, Schaffner said.
"Everybody is just a little bit nervous," he said.