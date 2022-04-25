Several developments that could add over 1,300 new homes, primarily along the U.S. 411 corridor between Rome and Bartow County, were unanimously approved by Rome City Commissioners on Monday.
The largest of two housing developments, called Avalon at Rome, is a mix of 1,231 townhomes and apartments. It covers nearly 290 acres at the corner of U.S. 411 and the bypass, next to the Floyd Memory Gardens.
The community will be built in five phases and it will likely take seven years to complete it, a representative said. In addition, there are plans to allow some form of retail or commercial business at the location.
The board approved Fall Leaf Residential and Rome Land Co.'s request to rezone the area from Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential.
Grant Miller, owner of Callier Springs Country Club, said he represents residents in the area. He objected to the development and said Callier Springs Road is dangerous and this development would increase traffic along that road.
"Originally this road was a dirt road back in the '40s and it was widened to accommodate two lanes of traffic," Miller said. He said it has been paved since, but not much else has been done and a development would further stress that road.
The same group of neighbors and business owners also objected to a second proposed development in the area.
That proposal is to build 125 townhomes on 34 acres off Dodd Boulevard between U.S. 411 and Callier Springs Road. The city commission approved rezoning the property from Community Commercial to Multifamily Residential.
The developer said it would take approximately five years to develop the apartments and townhomes, which are estimated to cost between $180,000-250,000.
Others who objected to the rezoning said traffic problems around Walmart could be exacerbated by the additional homes. They also spoke of sewer line issues in the area.
"All the sewage and stormwater has to go somewhere after a storm," Miller said. He said it's already an issue in apartments in the area after heavy rain.
Swarna Kumar, founder of the nearby Montessori School of Rome, said they have significant concerns about the density of the development and the safety of people, including mothers with small children, walking along that road.
"Just know there's been discussions about that, citywide," Commissioner Mark Cochran responded. He said the city has been making some inroads into sidewalk and road improvements.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel stated that much of the population growth in the past decade was in public housing and in the senior community and that Rome direly needs housing.
"Change is not always a bad thing," Mayor Sundai Stevenson said.
City Manager Sammy Rich said there's a $770,000 line item in the budget for improvements to sewer and wastewater infrastructure in that area.
"The survey is underway now, and the project is out for bid," Rich said, adding that the city couldn't do the project in-house.
State hospital site on hold
The board voted to table the Rome-Floyd Development Authority's request to rezone the 132.5-acre former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property on Division Street from Office Institutional to Heavy Industrial.
City Commissioner Jamie Doss moved to defer action after it appeared the commission was split regarding the decision.
The authority purchased the site from the state, using $2.25 million in funds approved by voters in the 2013 and 2017 SPLOST packages. There's not likely to be much movement on the property over the next year as the authority prepares a majority of the buildings for demolition.
During the meeting, Summerville Park residents voiced a number of concerns, including that truck traffic from industries at the site could go through the neighborhood along Charlton Street, which also crosses Division Street and goes onto the hospital property.
A neighborhood representative asked the city to consider a previously commissioned redevelopment plan for the property. Several others also spoke and cited the disruptions caused by the installation of an Atlanta Gas Light pipeline last year.
RFCDA President Missy Kendrick said the intent is to route truck traffic to the property along Redmond Road and to keep those trucks off Charlton Street.
"That's where (the truck traffic) wants to go, they want to go out onto Redmond Road," Kendrick said.
Kendrick said they're planning on industrial development that would place approximately 500 jobs at the site overall. The hospital previously employed approximately 1,000 people, Kendrick said.
Commissioner Bill Collins, a resident of Summerville Park, voiced his concern about what effect any Heavy Industrial activity would have on the neighborhood.
"We've heard these residents, but one thing we can say ... we were told one thing before and it didn't happen like we thought it would happen," Collins said, referring to the pipeline work. "Frankly, we don't want to happen it again."
Cochran also voiced his doubts about rezoning the property, stating that putting a heavy industrial prospect in the area of a number of neighborhoods is too great a risk.
"I have no doubt (the RFCDA) would be good stewards of the property and bring projects that wouldn't be detrimental," McDaniel said in response. "The level of activity on this property will be much less (than at the hospital) from a traffic standpoint."
McDaniel was the sole vote against tabling the rezoning request.
Among other business, commissioners also annexed the Classic Bowling Center, located at 75 Huffaker Road, as well as the adjacent golf course.