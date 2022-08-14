Hurricane relief

Members of the Floyd County sheriff’s office and prison staff arrived in LaFourche Parish, Louisiana, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with a large truck filled with supplies for Hurricane Ida victims. The volunteers, including Sheriff Dave Roberson, former sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Chaplain David Thornton, planned to stay for a few days to help with cleaning and rebuilding efforts.

 Contributed
