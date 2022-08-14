Members of the Floyd County sheriff’s office and prison staff arrived in LaFourche Parish, Louisiana, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with a large truck filled with supplies for Hurricane Ida victims. The volunteers, including Sheriff Dave Roberson, former sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Chaplain David Thornton, planned to stay for a few days to help with cleaning and rebuilding efforts.
Rome GA Cares volunteers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting supplies for a trip to Whitesburg, Kentucky, to provide relief for heavy flooding in the area.
The nonprofit group has already made two trips to the rural area with truckloads of food and water. For this trip, the group has been partnering with Floyd County Baptist Association.
Now, they’re asking for cleaning supplies and tools to help clean up the aftermath: rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, bug spray, fans and buckets filled with cleaning supplies.
Volunteers will also be handing out backpacks filled with goodies and toys for kids as well, including stuffed animals and coloring books. Chaplain David Thornton said they like to try and hand out as many as 300 backpacks for kids.
“Kids will come out running when they see us handing out the backpacks,” Thornton said.
Thornton, who heads up the organization, also said they’ll take any diaper donations as well.
The group will be heading up to Kentucky the following week to assist residents with cleaning up their homes and yards in the area.
People can drop off donations at the North Rome Church of God’s collection site at 1929 N. Broad St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the entire week.
You can also take checks to the Floyd County Jail’s administrative offices at 2526 Calhoun Highway or donate to the Square Account under RomeGaCares.