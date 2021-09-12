Although Rome GA Cares has taken in over $9,000 worth of donations, they're still in need of a lot more to provide relief for those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chaplain David Thornton said they have been blessed with donations from Lowe's, Home Depot, local food banks, Community Share in Cedartown, Ace Hardware and Walmart for their trip to LaFourche Parrish in Louisiana.
"The Lowe's in West Rome gave me 12 pallets of cleaning supplies," Thornton said. "Everywhere we buy something, we get donations too."
Local food banks also donated pallets of Chef Boyardee cans and boxes of cereal.
About 16 air conditioners have also been donated and will be set up at "cooling sites" around the parrish where people can take a break from the heat and humidity.
With all the donations they have now, they'll be able to fill one semi-truck and another semi-truck halfway. The group is hoping to take at least two semi-trucks full of supplies and food with them when they leave Sept. 20.
They're still in need of more cases of water, cleaning supplies, paper towels, bug spray, plastic containers, box fans and tarps to give out to people they'll meet during their trip, Thornton said.
Volunteers will also be handing out backpacks with toys, Bibles, candy and toiletries to kids they meet in the community.
"Every kid we run across will get a backpack," the chaplain said. "Redmond Regional Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center have donated drawstring backpacks already."
People can stop by North Rome Church of God at 1929 N. Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to drop off supplies and donations. They can also sponsor a bucket of cleaning supplies for $75.
You can also drop off checks at the Floyd County Jail’s administrative offices at 2526 Calhoun Highway or donate to the Square Account under RomeGaCares.