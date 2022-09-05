Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader and Floyd County Posse member Wendell Hicks pose Monday with the first cases of much needed water delivered to Chattooga County by Rome Ga Cares.
Rome Ga Cares will send additional supplies and volunteers to Chattooga County in the coming days after the sheriff and EMA director inform them of their most immediate needs and how best they can assist.
Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader and Floyd County Posse member Wendell Hicks pose Monday with the first cases of much needed water delivered to Chattooga County by Rome Ga Cares.
Contributed
Trucks loaded with cases of water make their way from Rome Monday to Summerville, where they're needed by residents following devastating flooding over the past couple days.
Contributed
Rome Ga Cares will send additional supplies and volunteers to Chattooga County in the coming days after the sheriff and EMA director inform them of their most immediate needs and how best they can assist.
While parts of Rome and Floyd County were experiencing some flooding Monday, Summerville and Chattooga County fared much worse, with flood waters covering streets and roads and entering homes and businesses.
Rome Ga Cares mobilized efforts immediately to assist Summerville residents, even though they were already helping flood victims in Kentucky as well.
"We've coordinated to have two trucks delivering cases of water to the Walmart in Summerville and another tractor trailer load is delivering water to the fire department there," said Sheriff Dave Roberson. "We're also picking up pallets of water to take to the 911 center in Summerville."
Volunteers with Rome Ga Cares had originally planned to travel to Kentucky to assist flood victims there but Roberson said he felt that supplies and manpower were needed closer to home.
"I felt that with a flood in our own backyard, we needed to stay here to help in any way we could," he said.
David Thornton, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office chaplain and Rome Ga Cares coordinator, said Walmart has donated trucks full of water that will make their way to Summerville and Trion. He also said at least 15 workers would be deployed to Chattooga County on Tuesday to assist residents there.
Roberson said he met with Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader to determine exactly what help and supplies were most urgently needed in that county.
"The sheriff will speak with their EMA director and get specific needs," Roberson said. "That will help us determine how best we can help in the days ahead."