Friday is the last day Rome Ga Cares will be collecting donations for their trip to Letcher County, Kentucky, to provide relief after heavy flooding in the area.
The nonprofit has already made two trips to the rural area with truckloads of food and water. For this trip, the group is partnering with the Floyd County Baptist Association.
Although they haven't received a lot of supply donations, Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chaplain David Thornton said they've already raised around $16,000 in funds to buy the supplies they need for the trip.
Thornton said they will be contacting the East Rome Walmart and Lowe's to pick up items such as cleaning products, shovels, wheelbarrows, bug spray, fans and buckets.
"Lowe's Distribution Center, which is a big partner with us, is helping us put together cleaning buckets. We like to take about 300 cleaning buckets," he said.
In addition, the group will be buying about 30 HVAC units to bring with them for homeowners who lost their heating or air conditioning in the flooding.
They also are accepting backpacks and children's toys donations, such as stuffed animals, coloring books and snacks. The chaplain and volunteers plan to give out hundreds of backpacks to children in the area.
Donations of diapers, baby wipes and pet supplies also are needed in Letcher County.
The volunteer group, which will be made of sheriff's deputies and people from the Floyd County Baptist Association, will be heading out to Kentucky on Sept. 6.
People can drop off donations at the North Rome Church of God collection site at 1929 N. Broad St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
You can also take checks to the Floyd County Jail’s administrative offices at 2526 Calhoun Highway or donate to the Square Account under RomeGaCares.
For any questions, contact Thornton at 706-844-5341 or Lt. James Womack, who also helps manage the organization, at 706-936-6872.