Rome GA Cares will be taking donations through Sept. 18 to help with Hurricane Laura relief for Beauregard Parish in Louisiana.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Lt. James Womack and Maj. Richard Argo have been managing the drop off site at North Rome Church of God on North Broad Street for the past week, taking donations of items and money.
Right now, they're asking for cleaning supplies, cases of bottled water, baby products -- such as diapers, baby formula and wipes -- and box fans. Womack said this is the first time they've had someone request baby supplies, but they're collecting as much as they can.
According to Chaplain David Thornton, the group has collected $4,200 for the relief fund. People can donate on the Rome GA Cares Facebook page, mail a check to the group at 3 Government Plaza, Suite 110, Rome, Ga. 30161, or drop it off at the warehouse site.
On Sept. 21, around 10 people from FCSO, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and members of Rome GA Cares will travel to Beauregard Parish, which sits on the border between Louisiana and Texas.
During the week they're there, the group will team up with the local sheriff's office to pass out buckets of cleaning supplies and help anyone who might be struggling after the hurricane. Womack said that, in the past, they've put tarps on roofs, cut up fallen trees in yards and helped clean up around the affected community.
People can drop off supplies at North Rome Church of God at 1929 N. Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, through Sept. 18.