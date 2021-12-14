Rome GA Cares is partnering with local churches to begin collecting donations for their latest mission -- to Mayfield, Kentucky.
Over the weekend, a large tornado ripped through Kentucky and left at least 70 people dead, according to the Kentucky National Guard.
Floyd County Jail Offender Services Manager Jenn Cronan has many personal connections to Kentucky, particularly in the small town of Mayfield, which was severely damaged by the tornado.
"I went to college at Murray State University, which is 30 miles east of Mayfield," Cronan said. "I have lots and lots of friends from Mayfield and (who) still live in Mayfield. It's just a small town with a lot of amazing people."
After talking with Cronan, Floyd County Chaplain David Thornton and Sheriff Dave Roberson decided to activate Rome GA Cares, a local organization headed up by the sheriff's office to assist small towns in disaster relief.
"This is a mission we need to do," Thornton said. "We plan to leave Jan. 3 and spend a week in Kentucky."
Donations have already begun pouring in, with Hann Trucking and JWH Transport donating semi-trucks to haul supplies up to Kentucky. Southeastern Mills has also donated nonperishable food to hand out to people in Mayfield.
The organization will begin collecting Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week and continue collections next week on Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
The primary drop-off location will be North Rome Church of God at 1929 N. Broad St. People can also drop donations off at JWH Transport at 300 Booze Mountain Road and Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 735 Old Summerville Road.
Polk County Sheriff's Office will also be collecting donations and sending some of their deputies to Kentucky with the rest of the volunteers.
The group will be collecting some of their usual supplies, such as paper towels, toiletries and diapers, but they also need items to help keep people warm, such as coats, gas generators and warm clothes.
They'll also be collecting toys, candy, drinks and backpacks to hand out to kids who might not have had a typical Christmas this year.
The area is also in need of tarps to lay over some of the damaged houses.