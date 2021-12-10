Atlanta Braves fans have a chance to win a rare item and help out the family of a fan favorite former player, Charlie Culberson.
The Culbersons along with the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame are raffling off a bat signed by 29 members of the 2019 Atlanta Braves team. This is one of two bats with the signatures. The other one was raffled off at the 2020 Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame Banquet.
All proceeds from raffle ticket sales this year will go to help cover medical expenses the Culberson’s have encountered. Kim Culberson, wife of Charles and mom to Charlie, experienced unexpected medical issues in November and has been in the hospital ever since.
Raffle tickets cost $5 each and are available at participating businesses listed below. For those wanting to make donations to the family, they can also contribute to the Charles Culberson account (Kim Culberson Recovery Fund) at any Regions Bank location.
The President and CEO of Collectors Universe, Inc., Joe Orlando, has signed a Letter of Authenticity stating that all 29 signatures on the bat are authentic. Notable signatures on the bat include Ronald Acuña Jr., Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Culberson.
The 2019 Atlanta Braves won the National League East with a record of 97-65. This was the second consecutive year that they won their division. The 29 members that signed the bat all contributed to the success of the team, and now you have a chance to own a very unique piece of that season.
“I’m glad the Hall of Fame Committee has stepped up to help a great family that has done a lot for Rome and Floyd County,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director, says. “The sale of these tickets goes directly to help this family in their time of need.”
Raffle tickets may be purchased at the following locations:
Owen’s Hardware, 116 East Second Avenue, Rome, GA 30161
Lindale Ace Hardware, 3116 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147
The Gravy Boat, 1413 Dean Avenue, Rome, GA 30161
Cotton Block Pickers, 137 East First Street, Rome, GA 30161
Image Source, 107 South Dixie Avenue, Suite B, Cartersville, GA
Image Source, 6100 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103
Pokey’s, 230 King Street West, Calhoun, GA 30701
LiveWire Surplus, 554 North Main Street, Cedartown, GA 30125
Payne Mortgage Team, 6148 Lee Highway, Suite 308, Chattanooga, TN 37421
BP Sports, 2800 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066
All Charlie Culberson Baseball (CCB) Travel teams will also be selling tickets.
The drawing for the winner will be held at the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, March 5. For more information, please contact Todd Wofford at 706.506.5825 or Jerome Webb at 706.346.5021.