City and county schools are closed for the next couple of weeks in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Floyd County Schools will remain closed for all students and staff through March 25, with current plans for classes to resume March 26. Central office employees and custodial staff will need to report to work on Friday.
Rome City Schools are closed starting Friday and classes are scheduled to resume, at this point, on April 6.
"During this time the district will be closed," Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars stated in a letter. "Any employee expected to report will be notified."
Floyd County schools originally were to be closed two days for cleaning after a Cave Spring Elementary employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Custodians disinfected the schools with FDA-approved sanitizers on Thursday. As far as the school system knows, no FCS personnel has chosen to self-quarantine.
Rome City Schools' response was due to several confirmed cases of the virus in Floyd County, according Superintendent Lou Byars. Despite the school closures the spokesperson for Rome City Schools said they have no students infected with COVID-19.
“Rome City Schools is unaware of any confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus,” McClure said in a statement.
Kindergarten through second grade will bring home assignments. Third grade and up will receive learning materials through a digital classroom.
Byars said if students would like to eat lunch, they’ll be able to go to any school between 10 a.m. and noon on the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the next two weeks.
Beginning Friday, all Floyd County Schools have suspended all Georgia High School Association events and middle school athletic events for the next two weeks, Floyd County Schools Spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss said.
The Cave Spring Pinto Bean Luncheon, which was scheduled for Friday at the elementary school is cancelled according to FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss. Coosa High School has rescheduled their prom that was scheduled for March 21.
Darlington School has also extended their spring break according to their spokesperson, Tannika King. Along with that, all other activities involving the school are cancelled next week.
“Next week, our faculty and staff will be hard at work putting plans in place that will allow us to have the best possible program moving forward,” said Darlington's Head of School Brent Bell.
Many local colleges close, Berry suspends visitors
"In order to protect the health and safety of our campus community in light of the coronavirus, Shorter University will transition from on-campus instruction to remote delivery from March 23 through April 10," said Shorter Spokesperson Dawn Tolbert.
Shorter will take March 13 to March 20 off as a time to complete this transition, however online classes will continue uninterrupted.
All students have been asked to vacate their residence halls by Sunday.
"We understand that there are a limited number of students who may face unforeseen hardships based on extenuating circumstances and will need to remain on campus, Tolbert said in a statement. "Shorter’s campus will continue to operate during this period, and staff should continue to report. The work of educating our students and caring for those who remain on campus will continue without interruption."
All events, including sporting events and practices, are immediately canceled through April 10.
Georgia Highlands College, and all University System of Georgia institutions, will temporarily suspend classes for students for two weeks as the institutions continue to work on their business continuity plans, an announcement stated.
Berry College announced Thursday the campus will be closed to visitors until the end of March, but classes will still be held on campus.
"Berry is choosing to remain open, but it will not be business as usual," Kozelle said in a statement.
Berry College President Steve Briggs recognized what the campus means to Rome, but said the circumstances are too uncertain to allow visitors on the country's largest college campus.
“We know that Berry’s campus is a treasure that we enjoy sharing with Rome and Floyd County as we welcome hundreds of visitors who run, hike or bike on campus daily," he said in a statement. "Nevertheless, in this moment of uncertainty, we must make act to ensure the well-being of our students, faculty and staff."