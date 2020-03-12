City and county schools are closed on Friday and Monday in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Floyd County schools moved a parent-teacher conference day and a teacher planning day, originally for the end of this week, to Monday and closed schools for cleaning after a Cave Spring Elementary employee tested positive for COVID-19. Custodians disinfected the schools with FDA-approved sanitizers on Thursday. As far as the school system knows, no FCS personnel has chosen to self-quarantine.
Rome City Schools' response was due to several confirmed cases of the virus in Floyd County, according Superintendent Lou Byars.
As of Thursday, there were a total of four patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 housed in Floyd County hospitals. There are two housed in medical isolation at Floyd Medical Center and two housed in medical isolation at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bartow County. Gov. Brian Kemp said several Bartow cases as well as one of the Floyd County cases are connected to a Cartersville church. State epidemiologists have been canvassing the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville regarding two Sunday morning services -- March 1 and March 8.
As of 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Redmond's spokesperson Andrea Pitts said there are six patients at the hospital pending testing results.
"Redmond Regional Medical Center is taking proactive steps in preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19," Pitts said.
She said the hospital has been in regular communication with local and state public health officials as well as implementing infection control policies and screening protocols at all hospital entrances."
Floyd Medical Center declined to comment on how many patients at the hospital were awaiting testing for the coronavirus or being held in medical isolation.
"We're not releasing that information," FMC spokesperson Dan Bevels said.
Despite the school closures the spokesperson for Rome City Schools said they have no students infected with COVID-19.
“Rome City Schools is unaware of any confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus,” McClure said in a statement.
Principals, assistant principals, and custodians will report to work, Byars said.
Kindergarten through second grade will bring home assignments. Third grade and up will receive learning materials through a digital classroom.
Byars said if students would like to eat lunch, they’ll be able to go to any school between 10 a.m. and noon on the days the schools are closed. Any student can go to the closest school and be fed.
Beginning Friday, all Floyd County Schools have suspended all Georgia High School Association events and middle school athletic events for the next two weeks, Floyd County Schools Spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss said.
The GHSA recommended Thursday that all member schools suspend spring sports activities until further notice.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ said Dr. Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA in a statement. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
The Cave Spring Pinto Bean Luncheon, which was scheduled for Friday at the elementary school is cancelled according to FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss. Coosa High School has rescheduled their prom that was scheduled for March 21.
Darlington School has also extended their spring break according to their spokesperson, Tannika King. Along with that, all other activities involving the school are cancelled next week.
“Next week, our faculty and staff will be hard at work putting plans in place that will allow us to have the best possible program moving forward,” said Darlington's Head of School Brent Bell.
"In order to protect the health and safety of our campus community in light of the coronavirus, Shorter University will transition from on-campus instruction to remote delivery from March 23 through April 10," said Shorter Spokesperson Dawn Tolbert.
Shorter will take March 13-20 off as a time to complete this transition, however online classes will continue uninterrupted.
All students have been asked to vacate their residence halls by Sunday.
"We understand that there are a limited number of students who may face unforeseen hardships based on extenuating circumstances and will need to remain on campus, Tolbert said in a statement. "Shorter’s campus will continue to operate during this period, and staff should continue to report. The work of educating our students and caring for those who remain on campus will continue without interruption."
All events, including sporting events and practices, are immediately canceled through April 10.
Georgia Highlands College, and all University System of Georgia institutions, will temporarily suspend classes for students for two weeks as the institutions continue to work on their business continuity plans, an announcement stated.