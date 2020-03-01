At Thursday’s Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting, board members will be voting on the blanket rezoning of the city’s River District.
The 75 parcels listed in the application include lots located on Turner McCall Boulevard, Avenue A, Second Avenue, Fifth Avenue and several other roads in the area.
The City of Rome is requesting the rezoning of these lots from Community Commercial and Office Institutional to Urban Mixed Use.
The U-M-U category allows high-density residential, commercial and office development with no parking or lot-size requirements. Buildings can be up to 100 feet in height and can be a mixture of loft apartments on top of restaurant or retail space, for instance.
City officials have said they want to encourage more diverse development across the river from downtown that will bring more people to the arts corridor and, therefore, more income to the city and area businesses.
The blanket rezoning will come at no charge to property owners. About 110 letters were mailed out to property and business owners back in January explaining that all River District properties not already zoned U-M-U will be presented for rezoning at the Thursday meeting.
Property owners who do not wish their parcels to be rezoned can opt out by either submitting a written request to the planning staff by March 5 or attending the meeting that day.
Later in the meeting, the planning commission also will make a recommendation on a proposed special use permit for mini-warehouses at 4376 and 4400 Martha Berry Highway. The two lots sit between the Marathon Gas and the Hi-Tech Fuel stations on the road.
Due to the large number of stakeholders expected for the River District rezoning hearing, the meeting will take place upstairs in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The 2:30 p.m. meeting is open to the public.