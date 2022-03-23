Taking competition to the virtual level, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is challenging gamers to compete head to head in a new e-sports league.
The department has partnered with GGLeagues and offers local gamers the chance to compete online in games like Madden, Mario Kart, Fortnite, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.
GGLeagues provides age-specific competitions for players with any kind of gaming background.
The $40 registration fee allows gamers a chance to compete in multiple games throughout the spring season.
GGLeagues is monitored by referees and league managers that make sure participants communicate appropriately during game play while also giving parents the ability to monitor and manage leagues and tournaments their child plays in.
“We know that a lot of local kids are competing in online games, and we wanted to offer them a great place to play and get good competition,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford says. “We’ve partnered with GGLeagues so local kids can have a safe, fun way to compete against others online.”
The age groups run from 8-12 years old for youth players, 13-18 for teenagers, and 18-plus for adults. Registration is currently open and the registration deadline for the spring league is Wednesday, April 13. The spring season begins on Monday, April 18.