Later on this year, look out for the newest members of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation: Parky the Squirrel and Rex the Retriever.
Executive Director Todd Wofford came up with the idea to create mascots for the department for their annual events, such as Trunk or Treat and Playtime with Santa, as well as their sporting events.
The mascots would also visit the local schools to teach students about physical activity.
Special Services Manager Mary Hardin Thornton said they chose the squirrel and dog mascots because of the number of squirrels at their parks and the dog park at Ridge Ferry Park.
The department hasn’t purchased the costumes yet, but Thornton hopes to get them in time to use during the summer events.
As they prepare to introduce the mascots to the public, the department is launching a short story contest for fourth-grade students.
Thornton wants the kids to write backstories for the mascots, talking about things such as what they do, how they know each other and how they came to Rome.
“It could be about anything,” she said.
The contest is open to all fourth grade students enrolled in area city, county and private schools.
“We thought fourth-graders have a great sense of creativity and imagination to write the stories,” Thornton said.
The deadline for the story contest is April 20. Entries must not exceed 500 words. The stories will be screened by the Parks and Recreation staff and elected officials will judge the final entries.
The top three stories will be published on the department’s website and each author will receive a trophy.
The first place story will be read at the official introduction of the mascots and the author will be a guest of honor at the ceremony.
Story submissions must be sent to Thornton’s email, thorntonm@floydcountyga.org.