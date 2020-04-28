While Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation doesn't have a definite date on when they plan to reopen all of their facilities, their staff has been at work on other projects.
According to Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford, coaches for the baseball, basketball and volleyball teams have been making drill and practice videos for the kids to follow.
Along with these YouTube videos, Wofford and staff have been working on making virtual tours of the parks to put on their channel as well.
"We're doing one park at a time and you'll be able to get a bird's eye view from a drone," Wofford said.
All the parks and rec videos can be found on the agency's YouTube channel, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
While using drones to shoot the outdoor areas, staff is also filming the indoor facilities for people to virtually tour as well.
Their staff has also been providing daycare for the children of first responders and other essential workers. The daycare has been operating out of the Anthony Recreation Center and sees about a dozen or so kids throughout the day.
Similar to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office daycare, they screen everyone before they come into the facility and makes sure social distancing guidelines are followed.
Wofford said they plan on doing some type of summer daycare for the kids as well, once school is out.
People are still making a lot of use of the parks, despite many amenities being closed off.
"There's a lot of families out, a lot of people biking, the dog park's full," Wofford said. "The trails are being more used now than I've ever seen them."
While Lock and Dam Park remains closed to the public, staff and volunteers have been doing some maintenance.
They've been working on the retaining walls at the park and have painted the inside of the store. The parks director said he will be discussing the reopening of the parks with community leaders later this week.