In this file photo, Tom Ewing (back) and his son Parker Ewing serve up their award winning chili at Chili Fest in Ridge Ferry Park. The team won the cookoff several times over the years, including in 2017 and 2018.
The Rome/Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is finalizing plans for a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year.
The department typically oversees the July 4 “Patriotic Party” which sees 1,500 fireworks fired from the top of Jackson Hill alongside music and food vendors in Ridge Ferry Park.
Parks and Rec will be using the same vendor as the July 4 event but, at this point, details are still being ironed out.
The department is also actively soliciting teams for this year’s 2022 Chili-Fest Cook Off and Festival. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, at Ridge Ferry Park.
Registration is now open for teams of four to put their recipes to the test and see who has the best chili in Rome. Registration is $75 for the first entry and $50 for an additional recipe.
The event is open to the general public on that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and that Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees get to enjoy a large variety of arts and crafts vendors and food trucks on both days.
Entry to the event is $5 each day. On Saturday, the first 500 in the gates will get a sampling bracelet to taste and vote on the chili. Parks & Rec officials say people wanting to taste-test should make sure to come early because sampling bracelets for the BBQ Cook Off in the spring were sold out in less than two hours.
The chili competition and chili tasting are only on Saturday. To register a team, go to rfpra.com/chilifest and download the application.
They are also seeking more arts and crafts vendors, businesses or others who are looking to get their brand out to the public. Last year more than 1,500 people attended the event.