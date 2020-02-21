The Rome-Floyd County NAACP chapter hosted a demonstration of the state's new paper-ballot voting system this week.
Floyd County Chief Election Clerk Robert Brady organized the event, which included a presentation by Joe Appio, a voter education coordinator with the state's Secure the Vote initiative.
Attendees got a chance to examine the updated system firsthand, vote in a mock election and cast paper ballots just as they will in all coming elections. The "candidates" included the state flower, produce, state capitals, and the state bird.
NAACP Chapter President Quida Sams said she was impressed with the new system.
"We are excited about the new process and looking forward to using it," she said.
After the mock election, Appio answered questions about the system and the Secure the Vote education initiative.
Georgia is replacing all of its first-generation electronic voting machines with the new system, which will be used across the state in the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary. Their first use in Georgia was in November, during the municipal elections in six pilot counties.