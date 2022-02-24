Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force agents raided a home in North Rome on Thursday and seized what they estimated as more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine.
According to a release from Task Force Commander Cathy Taylor:
Alvin “Pink Worm” Sylvester Chambers Jr., 55, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth after agents executed a search warrant at 22 Reece St.
During the search of the residence, officers recovered approximately 2.04 kilos (4.5 pounds) of methamphetamine packaged for resale, along with digital scales and a small amount of marijuana.
The approximate street value of the methamphetamine totaled $122,472.
Chambers is also facing charges of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
He was taken to the Floyd County Jail where he is being held without bond.
“The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force would like to thank the Floyd County Police Department Patrol Division, Rome Police Department Patrol Division, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their assistance,” Taylor said.
If you would like to report illegal drug activity, you may do it anonymously by contacting the Crime Line at 706-236-5000, or contact the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force at 706-238-5160.